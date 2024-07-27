Video: Full “Thunderbolts*” Section of Marvel’s SDCC 2024 Panel

During Marvel’s Saturday Hall H panel at SDCC 2024, the cast of the upcoming film was there to celebrate and share a first look at the anticipated MCU entry.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend Saturday’s Marvel Panel.
- During the Hall H event, the cast of Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts* were welcomed to the stage by actor Rob Delaney.
- Stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kame, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and director Jake Schreier were all in attendance.
- During the approximately 15-minute section, fans got a sneak peak at the upcoming film and a first look at David Harbour in his Red Guardian suit.
- The upcoming film releases on May 2, 2025. And no they didn’t explain the asterisk.
- Watch the full video of the Thunderbolts* section of Marvel’s SDCC presentation below:
