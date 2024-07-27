Video: Full “Thunderbolts*” Section of Marvel’s SDCC 2024 Panel

During Marvel’s Saturday Hall H panel at SDCC 2024, the cast of the upcoming film was there to celebrate and share a first look at the anticipated MCU entry.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend Saturday’s Marvel Panel.

During the Hall H event, the cast of Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts* were welcomed to the stage by actor Rob Delaney.

were welcomed to the stage by actor Rob Delaney. Stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kame, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and director Jake Schreier were all in attendance.

During the approximately 15-minute section, fans got a sneak peak at the upcoming film and a first look at David Harbour in his Red Guardian suit.

The upcoming film releases on May 2, 2025. And no they didn’t explain the asterisk.

Watch the full video of the Thunderbolts* section of Marvel’s SDCC presentation below:

