“A Complete Unknown” Star Timothée Chalamet is Set to Host and Serve as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live

Timothée Chalamet, star of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, is set to take on double duties on Saturday Night Live later this month.

Over on X Saturday Night Live has announced that Academy Award nomination actor Timothée Chalamet is set to host and serve as musical guest for their upcoming cast on January 25th.

has announced that Academy Award nomination actor Timothée Chalamet is set to host and serve as musical guest for their upcoming cast on January 25th. This is the third time Chalamet will host the popular sketch comedy show, and is the first time he will serve as musical guest.

The actor, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Bob Dylan in Searchlight Pictures' A Complete Unknown,

is expected to perform Bob Dylan songs during his performances. In anticipation of the role, Chalamet learned how to play guitar and harmonica to accurately represent the iconic musician throughout the film.

It is unknown what songs he will sing, especially with the actor covering around 40 different Dylan songs throughout the biopic.

While Chalamet has never released music of his own, the actor has started taking on roles that allow him to show off his musical abilities. In addition to A Complete Unknown, Chalamet played a young Willy Wonka in the 2023 musical film Wonka.

Chalamet played a young Willy Wonka in the 2023 musical film Wonka.

Catch Timothée Chalamet on SNL on January 25th on NBC.

