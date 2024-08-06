ABC News Releases Trailer for “MAUI RISING: The Fight For Hawai’i’s Future”

In the ABC News Studios’ program, viewers will get an indepth look into the culture of Hawai’i and the devastating effects of last year’s fires.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News’ YouTube channel has posted a new trailer for the upcoming special MAUI RISING: The Fight for Hawai’i’s Future.
- The feature, narrated by Jason Scott Lee, will showcase the beautiful culture of native Hawai’ians and the work they have had to do to protect and repair their lives after last year’s devastating fires that destroyed parts of Maui.
- “The fire and the spirit of the Hawai’ian people burned stronger” the trailer proclaims.
- Including an appearance from American Idol winner Iam Tongi, viewers will get hear personal accounts and experiences of last year’s disaster.
- MAUI RISING: The Fight for Hawai’i’s Future will air this Friday on ABC at 8pm EDT. The feature will stream on Hulu the next day.
- Check out the trailer below:
