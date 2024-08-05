Disney Classics To Show At Kansas City’s Union Station Extreme Screen

Union Station Kansas City is celebrating Disney classics on their extreme screen.
What’s Happening:
- Kansas City’s biggest indoor screen is Union Station’s “extreme screen”.
- The 5-story giant screen will host a variety of Disney classics over the next two months.
- Also currently hosting Disney 100: The Exhibition, Union Station will screen animated and live-action films for everyone to enjoy.
- The schedule includes:
- Sleeping Beauty – August 9th – 15th
- Beauty and the Beast – August 16th – 22nd
- Mary Poppins – August 23rd – 29th
- Frozen Sing-Along – August 30th – September 5th
- The Little Mermaid – September 6th – 12th
- Cinderella – September 13th – 19th
- Tickets are now available for all screenings here.
