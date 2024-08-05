Disney Classics To Show At Kansas City’s Union Station Extreme Screen

Union Station Kansas City is celebrating Disney classics on their extreme screen.

What’s Happening:

  • Kansas City’s biggest indoor screen is Union Station’s “extreme screen”.
  • The 5-story giant screen will host a variety of Disney classics over the next two months.
  • Also currently hosting Disney 100: The Exhibition, Union Station will screen animated and live-action films for everyone to enjoy.
  • The schedule includes:
    • Sleeping Beauty – August 9th – 15th
    • Beauty and the Beast – August 16th – 22nd
    • Mary Poppins – August 23rd – 29th
    • Frozen Sing-Along – August 30th – September 5th
    • The Little Mermaid – September 6th – 12th
    • Cinderella – September 13th – 19th
  • Tickets are now available for all screenings here.

