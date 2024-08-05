Disney Classics To Show At Kansas City’s Union Station Extreme Screen

Union Station Kansas City is celebrating Disney classics on their extreme screen.

Kansas City’s biggest indoor screen is Union Station’s “extreme screen”.

The 5-story giant screen will host a variety of Disney classics over the next two months.

Also currently hosting Disney 100: The Exhibition, Union Station will screen animated and live-action films for everyone to enjoy.

The schedule includes: Sleeping Beauty – August 9th – 15th Beauty and the Beast – August 16th – 22nd Mary Poppins – August 23rd – 29th Frozen Sing-Along – August 30th – September 5th The Little Mermaid – September 6th – 12th Cinderella – September 13th – 19th

Tickets are now available for all screenings here

