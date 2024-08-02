Disney Announces Shifts To Theatrical Release Schedule

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney has made some small changes to their theatrical release schedule.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Disney has moved some release dates around for their upcoming films.
  • Most surprisingly, amidst the shifts, is that Blade remains scheduled for November 7th, 2025. Since the film is director-less, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.
  • Marvel has also removed a movie from the schedule, taking away their July 24th, 2026 release.
  • Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming A Real Pain has moved from October 18th, 2024 to a November 1st, 2024 release date.
  • Other updates include:
    • Thunderbolts* is the new updated name of the Marvel film being released on 5/2/25
    • Untitled Disney on 3/7/25 has been removed
    • The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is the updated name of the Marvel film being released on 7/25/25
    • Avengers: Doomsday is the updated name of the Marvel film being released on 5/1/26
    • Untitled Disney has been dated for 8/8/25, 9/12/25, 2/12/27, 3/5/27, 4/2/27, 5/28/27, 8/6/27, 9/17/27, and 10/8/27
    • Untitled Disney has shifted from 8/14/26 to 8/7/26
    • Untitled Disney has shifted from 9/18/26 to 9/11/26
    • Untitled Pixar has been dated for 6/18/27
    • Untitled Marvel has been dated for 7/23/27 and 11/5/27
    • Untitled Disney Animation has been dated for 11/24/27

More Movie News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight