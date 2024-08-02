Disney Announces Shifts To Theatrical Release Schedule

Disney has made some small changes to their theatrical release schedule.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Most surprisingly, amidst the shifts, is that Blade remains scheduled for November 7th, 2025. Since the film is director-less, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.

remains scheduled for November 7th, 2025. Since the film is director-less, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward. Marvel

Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming A Real Pain has moved from October 18th, 2024 to a November 1st, 2024 release date.

has moved from October 18th, 2024 to a November 1st, 2024 release date. Other updates include: Thunderbolts* Untitled Disney on 3/7/25 has been removed The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is the updated name of the Marvel film being released on 7/25/25 Avengers: Doomsday Untitled Disney has been dated for 8/8/25, 9/12/25, 2/12/27, 3/5/27, 4/2/27, 5/28/27, 8/6/27, 9/17/27, and 10/8/27 Untitled Disney has shifted from 8/14/26 to 8/7/26 Untitled Disney has shifted from 9/18/26 to 9/11/26 Untitled Pixar has been dated for 6/18/27 Untitled Marvel has been dated for 7/23/27 and 11/5/27 Untitled Disney Animation has been dated for 11/24/27



More Movie News: