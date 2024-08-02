Disney Announces Shifts To Theatrical Release Schedule

Disney has made some small changes to their theatrical release schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney has moved some release dates around for their upcoming films.
- Most surprisingly, amidst the shifts, is that Blade remains scheduled for November 7th, 2025. Since the film is director-less, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.
- Marvel has also removed a movie from the schedule, taking away their July 24th, 2026 release.
- Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming A Real Pain has moved from October 18th, 2024 to a November 1st, 2024 release date.
- Other updates include:
- Thunderbolts* is the new updated name of the Marvel film being released on 5/2/25
- Untitled Disney on 3/7/25 has been removed
- The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is the updated name of the Marvel film being released on 7/25/25
- Avengers: Doomsday is the updated name of the Marvel film being released on 5/1/26
- Untitled Disney has been dated for 8/8/25, 9/12/25, 2/12/27, 3/5/27, 4/2/27, 5/28/27, 8/6/27, 9/17/27, and 10/8/27
- Untitled Disney has shifted from 8/14/26 to 8/7/26
- Untitled Disney has shifted from 9/18/26 to 9/11/26
- Untitled Pixar has been dated for 6/18/27
- Untitled Marvel has been dated for 7/23/27 and 11/5/27
- Untitled Disney Animation has been dated for 11/24/27
More Movie News:
- Andscape Announces Debut of Film “She Taught Love”
- Disney Music Emporium To Bring "The Lion King" To Life On New Vinyl Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- “Inside Out 2″ Set To Return To El Capitan Theatre
- SDCC 2024 Panel Recap: Disney Illustrator Rick Law Discusses the Art of the Classic VHS Movie Cover
- Go Behind-The-Scenes For The Creation of the Unique Score of "Deadpool & Wolverine"