“Inside Out 2” Set To Return To El Capitan Theatre

By popular demand, Inside Out 2 is returning to the El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

An encore run of the record-breaking Disney & Pixar film has been announced for the El Capitan Theatre.

Alongside individual tickets, Family Packs are available for $75, which include four tickets, four 24oz. beverages, and 1 El Capitan collectible popcorn bucket with refill.

Other concession stand collectibles include a special popcorn tin and a console character topper cup.

You can purchase tickets for the encore run here.

