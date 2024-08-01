“Inside Out 2” Set To Return To El Capitan Theatre

By popular demand, Inside Out 2 is returning to the El Capitan Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- An encore run of the record-breaking Disney & Pixar film has been announced for the El Capitan Theatre.
- Alongside individual tickets, Family Packs are available for $75, which include four tickets, four 24oz. beverages, and 1 El Capitan collectible popcorn bucket with refill.
- Other concession stand collectibles include a special popcorn tin and a console character topper cup.
- You can purchase tickets for the encore run here.
