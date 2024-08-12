Avengers Assemble — Check Out All the Variant Covers for Marvel’s “WEST COAST AVENGERS #1”

The new comic series, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, will be released this November. The ongoing storyline is created by Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim.

Marvel WEST COAST AVENGERS #1.

The new title will assemble the iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes just in time for the title’s 40th anniversary.

Picking up where Duggan’s Invincible Iron Man left off, Tony Stark will assemble a new team including War Machine, Spider-Woman, Firestar, and a mysteriously redeemed Ultron.

“Redemption has been on my mind this year, and we'll see who can be redeemed on the West Coast,” Duggan teased. “It's a fun action story, but it's also an Ultron tale – and one of my biggest Marvel swings yet. I previously had the pleasure of writing a pretty great horror story about Ultron wearing Pym's face, and this is a very different tale with one of my favorite Marvel characters, in one of my favorite legacy titles in the city that has been my home for so long. Wait until you see what Danny Kim is cooking up. Find redemption in November in the city of Angels.”

Check out all the covers below:

Art by Ben Harvey

Variant cover by Jeehyung Lee

Variant cover by Danny Kim

Variant cover by Gerardo Sandoval

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 will be released on August 27th.

