Marvel Shares Domino Falldown Video in Celebration of Season 3 of “What If…?”

The impressive display is made of over 15,000 dominos.

In celebration of Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 premiere on Disney+, Lily Hevesh has created an intricate domino falldown highlighting the series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has shared a new video of an impressive rube goldberg setup by Lil Hevesh in celebration of the third and final season of What If…?

The impressive approximately 2 minute and 30 second chain reaction highlights the release as well as images and characters from the series.

The satisfying domino art used over 15,000 of the iconic game pieces.

Marvel Animation’s What If…? season 3 premiered its first episode today, December 22nd. New episodes will premiere daily through December 29th, exclusively on Disney+.

