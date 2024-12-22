Marvel Shares Domino Falldown Video in Celebration of Season 3 of “What If…?”

The impressive display is made of over 15,000 dominos.
In celebration of Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 premiere on Disney+, Lily Hevesh has created an intricate domino falldown highlighting the series.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Entertainment has shared a new video of an impressive rube goldberg setup by Lil Hevesh in celebration of the third and final season of What If…?
  • The impressive approximately 2 minute and 30 second chain reaction highlights the release as well as images and characters from the series.
  • The satisfying domino art used over 15,000 of the iconic game pieces.

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? season 3 premiered its first episode today, December 22nd. New episodes will premiere daily through December 29th, exclusively on Disney+.

