Marvel Shares Domino Falldown Video in Celebration of Season 3 of “What If…?”

In celebration of Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 premiere on Disney+, Lily Hevesh has created an intricate domino falldown highlighting the series.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Entertainment has shared a new video of an impressive rube goldberg setup by Lil Hevesh in celebration of the third and final season of What If…?
- The impressive approximately 2 minute and 30 second chain reaction highlights the release as well as images and characters from the series.
- The satisfying domino art used over 15,000 of the iconic game pieces.
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? season 3 premiered its first episode today, December 22nd. New episodes will premiere daily through December 29th, exclusively on Disney+.
Read More Marvel:
- Review: Marvel’s “What If…?” Season 3 Brings More Innovative Fun, Right Up Until the Less-Than-Satisfying Conclusion
- Toy Unboxing / Review: Hasbro’s MixMashers Allow Kids to Create Their Own Unique Marvel and Star Wars Action Figures
- Peter Parker to Take On His Most Gruesome Adversary Yet this April in Marvel Comics’ “Predator vs Spider-Man”