Zoe Saldana Shares Steven Spielberg Reignited Passion for Film After Mistreatment on the Set of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

The Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy actress has shared new details about her experience working on set of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Steven Spielberg helped Zoe Saldana restore “her faith” in the film industry.
- After working on the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the actress shared she felt mistreated on set by execs and crew working on the films.
- She stated “99% of people in the industry are absolutely wonderful, but if people at the top aren’t leading with kindness… Then eight months later, I worked with Steven Spielberg (on The Terminal), and he restored my faith that big can also be great.”
- The actress didn’t specifically name any executives that made her feel uncomfortable on set.
- Saldana has gone on to work with Disney in many other projects, where she, hopefully, has had much better experiences.
- She shared these stories at the London Film Festival’s Screen Talk session, allowing her to talk about her varied experiences in her illustrious career.
- On Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, she shared “It was a big Disney studio machine, big cast, people doing accents. I barely had my SAG card. I was learning as I was going. I hung out with the camera department, asking the DP: ‘What are you doing?’ That became my school. And I learned the kind of people I wanted to work with.”
- She also gushed about her experiences working on Avatar, stating “Ignorance is bliss. There’s this fearlessness when you’re young. I thought, ‘I’m going to do whatever my director asks me to do.’ And it was James Cameron. Every day, Sam Worthington and I sat watching this scientist. It felt like you were playing in a sandbox, with someone who would put his camera down and explore. It was a wonderful, extremely collaborative experience. I still can’t believe that I won the lottery.”
- Surrounding her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldana said “After Avatar and Star Trek, director James Gunn wanted me to play Gamora in Guardians. I appreciate that today a whole lot more than I did back then. I feared being typecast, and my team were worried for me. But that script, the hero and the anti-hero, I hadn’t seen before and I was curious to work with him.”
Read More Marvel: