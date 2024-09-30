Disney Store Launches 2024 Holiday Shop

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping with the magic of Disney.

With only 86 days until Christmas, pressure to pick up the perfect gift is slowly creeping up. With the launch of Disney Store’s Holiday Shop, shopping for the most wonderful time of the year just got more magical.

Christmas is Starting Now:

Disney Store has officially launched their 2024 Holiday Shop.

The new online storefront is filled with under the tree essentials, including sleepwear, sweaters, festive apparel, and home decor.

This year’s collection features ten brand new Mickey & Friends ornaments in addition to the designs inspired by Disney classics like 101 Dalmations, Sleeping Beauty, and Lilo & Stitch. You can check out all the amazing ornaments here

Let’s take a look at some of the amazing new products in this year’s collection!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sketchbook Ornament Set

$49.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Sleeping Beauty Castle Holiday Glass Sketchbook Ornament – Disneyland

$34.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Glass Droplet Sketchbook Ornament 2024

$26.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women

$79.99

Mickey Mouse Holiday Slippers for Kids

$24.99

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

$54.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Plate Set

$44.99

Mickey Mouse Holiday Mug

$24.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set

$39.99

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults

$69.99

Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Shirt, Dress and Leggings Set for Baby

$39.99

Stitch Light-Up Holiday Sweater for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

$79.99

You can check out the full festively fun Holiday Shop at Disney Store here

