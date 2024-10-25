AMC Theatres Releases Preorders for Limited Edition “Twas The Nightmare Before Christmas” Screen Print

The 36"x12" print features glow in the dark accents.
The limited edition print is only available for pre-order for two weeks.

What’s Happening:

  • AMC Theatres have released preorders for their exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas screen printed poster.
  • Based on a painting by Tim Rogerson, the Tim Burton-approved art is created using a traditional, hand-pull screen printing process.  
  • The 9-color serigraph collectible is printed on heavy-weight Black Plike 330gsm paper, which mimics the look of leather.
  • The 36″x12″ print also features glow-in-the-dark ink accents to bring the grayscale art to life.

  • Don’t miss out on your opportunity to pick up this exclusive print based on the 1993 classic stop motion film, as preorders will only be open for two weeks.
  • The "Twas The Nightmare Before Christmas" Screen Print by Disney Artist, Tim Rogerson – Exclusive Limited Edition poster will also ship with a certificate of authenticity with edition size.
  • You can preorder the $116.95 collectible at the AMC Theatres Shop.
  • Note: Purchases from the AMC Theatres Shop are not eligible for AMC Studs points.

