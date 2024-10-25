AMC Theatres Releases Preorders for Limited Edition “Twas The Nightmare Before Christmas” Screen Print

The limited edition print is only available for pre-order for two weeks.
What’s Happening:
- AMC Theatres have released preorders for their exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas screen printed poster.
- Based on a painting by Tim Rogerson, the Tim Burton-approved art is created using a traditional, hand-pull screen printing process.
- The 9-color serigraph collectible is printed on heavy-weight Black Plike 330gsm paper, which mimics the look of leather.
- The 36″x12″ print also features glow-in-the-dark ink accents to bring the grayscale art to life.
- Don’t miss out on your opportunity to pick up this exclusive print based on the 1993 classic stop motion film, as preorders will only be open for two weeks.
- The "Twas The Nightmare Before Christmas" Screen Print by Disney Artist, Tim Rogerson – Exclusive Limited Edition poster will also ship with a certificate of authenticity with edition size.
- You can preorder the $116.95 collectible at the AMC Theatres Shop.
- Note: Purchases from the AMC Theatres Shop are not eligible for AMC Studs points.
