“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 2nd

Barely Necessities Episode 189 – September 24, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

First Look at Merchandise Collections for Inaugural Sailings of the Disney Treasure

Three different merchandise collections have been revealed for the inaugural sailings of the Disney Treasure, which will set sail on its maiden voyage this December. Those collections are the Adventures Ahoy Collection, Disney Treasure Logo Collection and Disney Treasure Inaugural Collection.

"Moana 2" Movie Tie-In Products Revealed – Toys, Dolls, Accessories, and More!

November 27th is still a way away, the date Disney’s Moana 2 sails into theaters. But eager fans don’t have to wait that long to bring a piece of the highly-anticipated sequel home with today’s preview of exciting products coming from the film. A plethora of dolls and toys will soon be available alongside books, smartphone accessories, and even a few sweet treats. Take a look at all of the fun that’s coming your way from Moana 2.

Photos: Harry Styles Fans Descend Upon Disney Springs as “Fantasia” x Pleasing Pop-Up Experience Opens to Lengthy Virtual Queues

Harry Styles fans descended upon Disney Springs today as the Fantasia x Pleasing pop-up location opened in the former home of The NBA Experience. Pleasing is of course Harry Styles’ beauty and apparel brand, which has introduced a new collaboration highlighting the beauty and wonderment of the revolutionary animated film, Fantasia.

Represent Your Favorite "Inside Out 2" Emotion With New Collection From Disney Store Now Available As Part of Disney+ Early Access

The special collection applies to each emotion, with a special pullover sweatshirt, canvas tote, tumbler and more themed to each of Riley’s emotions, as seen in the hit film Inside Out 2.

Exclusive Reveal: NYCC 2024 Loungefly, Funko Disney Exclusives

In just a few weeks New York City Comic-Con (NYCC) will return to the Big Apple with panels, celebrity encounters, and plenty of shopping to go around. Sibling brands Loungefly and Funko are on the list of attendees and they’ve cooked up a few Disney exclusives that fans will adore. Laughing Place is honored to be the first to reveal the new products that are inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.

Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store

For the past six years, Disney Store’s popular Disney Designer Doll collection has been bringing fans an enchanting array of Disney Princesses and Villains in their Midnight Masquerade series. This week, Ariel joins the soiree!

Disney Store Launches 2024 Holiday Shop

With fewer than 90 sleeps until Christmas, pressure to pick up the perfect gift is slowly creeping up. With the launch of Disney Store’s Holiday Shop, shopping for the most wonderful time of the year just got more magical.

Transform Your Amazon Echo Dot with New Jack Skellington Shell

Bring your Amazon Echo Dot to ghoulish life with an all-new shell shaped like Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney Store Unveils New Star Wars C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica

Arriving next month as a part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, the incredibly detailed bust features gold glowing eyes, a shimmering metallic finish, and a collection of 20 of the iconic droid's most memorable quotes. Additionally, fans can move a wire-like switch to unlock forbidden Sith secrets.

31 Days of Drops: Fantasy Flash Sale! Toys Starting at $15; BOGO 50% Select Plush

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family.

Two Spooky Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort Next Week

After debuting at Walt Disney World for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, is coming to the Disneyland Resort on October 3rd.

Disney Visa Rewards Debuts A Brand-New Card Design

Disney Visa Rewards has debuted a new, bright and cheerful card design for those wanting to change up their wallets. Joining the robust list of characters, villains, and brands present on their current slate of designs, this new option includes the entire classic gang plus fun icons on the back that add a little extra pixie dust.

"The Aristocats" Headline New Wave of Disney Munchlings Plush

We cannot get over the cuteness and creativity of the Disney Munchlings micro plush line. Each new addition has something sweet and unique to offer and the latest edition is bringing us a trio of felines from The Aristocats.

Disney Store New York City Collection Features Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse has taken over our hearts and now he wants to take over the Big Apple! Disney Store has introduced a collection inspired by New York City with Mickey as the star of the show. Best of all you don’t have to plan a trip to Times Square to add these goodies to your wardrobe as the latest arrivals are available online.

Starbucks Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Lights Tumblers

After a season’s worth of hot weather and fun in the sun, it’s time to start thinking about the cozy warmth home at the holidays. Disney Store has a plethora of new merchandise to share joy, smiles, and cheer with those you love. Among the latest arrivals to surface at the online retailer is the Mickey Mouse Holiday Lights Starbucks Tumbler celebrating the Disney Parks.

Style the Holiday Season with the Mickey Family Christmas Collection

So much holiday merchandise has already started to arrive at Disney Store and there’s even more on the way! Today new styles in the Mickey Family Christmas Collection made their debut with looks for the whole crew to mix and match.

Marvel Holiday Collection at Disney Store

Whether they are saving the world or spending time with friends and family, even super heroes like to partake in their chosen winter holiday celebrations. Marvel fans can join the fun this year by shopping the Marvel Holiday collection at Disney Store. Red, white and green colors provide the base and contrast for a unique offering and an all new take on the popular Spider-Bots.

Toy Review – The Dark Falcon with Minifigures (Including Darth Jar Jar) from "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy"

Last week Laughing Place was provided with sample copies of the three LEGO building sets tied into Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Mike C. reviews The Dark Falcon set.

Toy Unboxing / Review: TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up with Minifigures from "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy"

Last week Laughing Place was provided with sample copies of the three LEGO building sets tied into Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Mike C. reviews the set called TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up.

