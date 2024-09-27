Two Spooky Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort Next Week

Two spooky new novelty items are dropping into the Disneyland Resort next week.
What’s Happening:
- After debuting at Walt Disney World for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, is coming to the Disneyland Resort on October 3rd.
- While supplies last, this popcorn bucket is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.
- But that’s not all, as a Madame Leota Straw Clip will also be available on the same date.
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, both novelty items will be available at multiple locations across the Resort.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Thomas Kinkade Studios Artists to Appear for Signings at Disneyland Park
- “The Golden Bachelorette” Has a Day “Chock” Full of Adventure at Disneyland
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Security Checkpoint Reopens and Downtown Disney Construction
- A Torrance Mother Was Handcuffed and Arrested at Disney California Adventure After Sneaking Her Children into the Park
- Save 15% Off Select Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Fall
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com