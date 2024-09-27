Two Spooky Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort Next Week

Two spooky new novelty items are dropping into the Disneyland Resort next week.

What’s Happening:

After debuting at Walt Disney World Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party The Nightmare Before Christmas , is coming to the Disneyland Resort on October 3rd.

, is coming to the Disneyland Resort on October 3rd. While supplies last, this popcorn bucket is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

But that’s not all, as a Madame Leota Straw Clip will also be available on the same date.

