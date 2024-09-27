Two Spooky Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort Next Week

Two spooky new novelty items are dropping into the Disneyland Resort next week.

What’s Happening:

  • After debuting at Walt Disney World for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, is coming to the Disneyland Resort on October 3rd.
  • While supplies last, this popcorn bucket is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.
  • But that’s not all, as a Madame Leota Straw Clip will also be available on the same date.
  • As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, both novelty items will be available at multiple locations across the Resort.

