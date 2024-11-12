Canva Releases New Disney Collection

Featuring over 300 designs, the new collection allows Canva's global userbase to create extra magical designs.

After a successful stint at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Canva is officially expanding their Disney-inspired designs with a new collection.

What’s Happening:

Canva has announced the new Disney collection following the success of the Disney D23 collection earlier this year.

Global Canva users can explore inspiring, nostalgic designs in the new collection, which features over 300 Disney character artwork templates for personal and education use.

Highlighting some of Disney’s biggest icons such as Elsa from Frozen, Mickey Mouse, and Princess Moana, users can showcase their favorite characters with templates for social media, invitations, presentations, and posters.

Whether you are throwing a party, creating a ‘thank you’ note, or sending a heartfelt message, Canva’s Disney collection will allow individuals to add magical touches to their creations.

US Canva users can print their designs for invitations and posters directly from Canva.

Teachers wanting to add a touch of Disney magic to their classrooms can create presentations using Canva’s new Disney collection templates.

Creators using the new Disney collection should note that the templates are not authorized to be used for commercial use.

Canva’s Disney collection is available now!

