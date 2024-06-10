Citzen Watches Celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday With New Watches and Sweepstakes

Citizen Watch is celebrating the World’s most popular BFF’s 90th birthday in style.

  • Citizen, a premium watch brand, is celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th birthday in style with their new Best Friends Celebration.
  • In honor of the ultimate wingman, Citizen has released the Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Boxed Set. Retailing for $495, the silver watch highlights the duck's sweet and salty personality with designs of Donald as an angel and a devil. This boxed set is limited to 1934 units, matching the year that Donald Duck was introduced.

  • For a limited time, when you buy the new Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Boxed set, you will also receive a free special gift by Disney artist ARCY.
  • In celebration of the iconic best friend, Citizen is launching a sweepstakes to give you a chance to win a Walt Disney World Resort vacation for you and your bestie.
  • The long weekend trip includes economy roundtrip airfare, a 3-night hotel stay, and 2-day park tickets.
  • The sweepstakes is free to enter now through July 31st. The winner will be announced around August 9th. You can enter by visiting citizenwatch.com/donaldduck90.
  • Continuing their celebration of friendship, Citizen will drop a new Donald Duck and Crew watch this July. The watch, which showcases Donald and his best pals, features a gold face and leather band. Keep an eye out for more details of this adorable accessory.

  • Make sure you share your new watch and your bestie on social media using the hashtags #CitizenCelebration and #DonaldDuck90.

