Citzen Watches Celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday With New Watches and Sweepstakes

Citizen Watch is celebrating the World’s most popular BFF’s 90th birthday in style.

What’s Happening:

Citizen

In honor of the ultimate wingman, Citizen has released the Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Boxed Set. Retailing for $495, the silver watch highlights the duck's sweet and salty personality with designs of Donald as an angel and a devil. This boxed set is limited to 1934 units, matching the year that Donald Duck was introduced.

For a limited time, when you buy the new Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Boxed set, you will also receive a free special gift by Disney artist ARCY.

In celebration of the iconic best friend, Citizen is launching a sweepstakes to give you a chance to win a Walt Disney World

The long weekend trip includes economy roundtrip airfare, a 3-night hotel stay, and 2-day park tickets.

The sweepstakes is free to enter now through July 31st. The winner will be announced around August 9th. You can enter by visiting citizenwatch.com/donaldduck90

Continuing their celebration of friendship, Citizen will drop a new Donald Duck and Crew watch this July. The watch, which showcases Donald and his best pals, features a gold face and leather band. Keep an eye out for more details of this adorable accessory.

Make sure you share your new watch and your bestie on social media using the hashtags #CitizenCelebration and #DonaldDuck90.

Read More: