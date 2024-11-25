New Star Wars Apparel Collection Inspired by the Dark Side of the Force Announced by Fitness Brand Darc Sport

Today the fitness clothing brand Darc Sport has announced an intriguing new Star Wars apparel collection inspired by the dark side of the Force, and highlighting some very familiar and popular villains from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

The fitness brand Darc Sport has announced a new Star Wars apparel collection inspired by the dark side of the Force.

Characters featured on these items include Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Darth Maul.

The “Dark Side” Collection will include t-shirts, outerwear, special box sets, and accessories ranging from $25 to $300 in price.

What they’re saying:

“Darc Sport is a fitness brand that was founded in 2015 by bodybuilders for bodybuilders. Darc Sport's mission is to inspire people to train their minds and bodies and conquer the impossible.”

“Darc Sport is a spinoff of Civil Regime, a brand founded by the Civil brothers. Dustin Sakr, one of the Civil brothers, also founded Darc Sport. Darc Sport has recruited team riders such as Bruce Irons, Koa Rothman, Alessa Quizon, and Max Holloway.”

“Darc Sport's original collections represent who the brand is and what it stands for. Some of their collections include Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Memento Mori,’ ‘Corazon,’ ‘Ohana,’ ‘Heaven Has To Wait,’ ‘Bushido Code,’ and ‘Fight Cancer.’”

The new Star Wars x Darc Sport “Dark Side” Collection launches this Wednesday, November 28th. For additional information and to purchase these items after they’re released be sure to visit the company’s official website.

