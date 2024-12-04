Special “Moana 2” Disney Lorcana Promo Card Also Available at Cineplex Theaters in Canada

This follows the card's release in the U.S. and various other countries.

After making its way to Odeon theaters overseas and Cinemark theaters in the U.S., the special Moana 2 Disney Lorcana TCG promo card is also now available at Cineplex theaters in Canada.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana and Cineplex theaters are bringing the special promo card to those who purchase tickets to see Moana 2 at their locations.

The Disney Lorcana special preview promo card, Moana—Adventurer of Land and Sea, is a sneak peek of a card that will be arriving in a future Disney Lorcana TCG set (specifically, the seventh set based on the card’s numbering).

For more information about the Disney Lorcana promo card or to get tickets for Moana 2 at Cineplex theaters, be sure to head to their official site, here

