Special “Moana 2” Disney Lorcana Promo Card Also Available at Cineplex Theaters in Canada

After making its way to Odeon theaters overseas and Cinemark theaters in the U.S., the special Moana 2 Disney Lorcana TCG promo card is also now available at Cineplex theaters in Canada.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Lorcana and Cineplex theaters are bringing the special promo card to those who purchase tickets to see Moana 2 at their locations.
- Those who purchase tickets at Cineplex locations to see the movie beginning today, December 4th, will receive the card (while supplies last).
- The Disney Lorcana special preview promo card, Moana—Adventurer of Land and Sea, is a sneak peek of a card that will be arriving in a future Disney Lorcana TCG set (specifically, the seventh set based on the card’s numbering).
- The promo card artwork is inspired by Moana 2 and features a silver foil treatment.
- One card is available per ticket while supplies last.
- This news comes as Moana 2 smashed several significant box office records in its debut.
- For more information about the Disney Lorcana promo card or to get tickets for Moana 2 at Cineplex theaters, be sure to head to their official site, here.
About Moana 2:
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Alex’s review of the highly-anticipated sequel.