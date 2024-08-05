Displate Releases Metal Poster Designs Inspired by Mickey & Friends and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Known for their unique metal posters, Displate has created two new store fronts of designs inspired by the fab five and the classic Tim Burton film.

What’s Happening:

Displate has announced two new Disney Brand Shops themed to Mickey & Friends and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The company, which is known for its one-of-a-kind metal posters, has dozens of new designs in each Brand Shop. All of the posters are equipped with their magical magnetic mounting system, which makes it easy to hang the posters without tools or messes.

The Mickey and Friends Mickey & Friends Retro Donald Duck Classic Mickey & Minnie Ink Wash Mickey & Minnie Seasons Iconic Mickey

With a total of over 61 designs, fans of the Fab 5 are bound to find several new pieces of art for their home.

Check out some of the amazing designs:

Each poster costs $49-$99 depending on the chosen size. Click the links above to shop each Brand Shop.

