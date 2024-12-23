New Disney Character Treats from Popsicle Coming Next Year

Try delcious treats inspired by "Frozen," "Toy Story," "The Mandalorian," and Marvel.

Early next year, four new chillingly delicious Disney-themed Popsicle products are set to hit grocery store shelves

What’s Happening:

This January, Disney and Popsicle are teaming up to bring new character inspired frozen treats to families around the country.

Featuring both classic Ice Pops and Frozen Confection Bars, the new products feature desserts inspired by Marvel Toy Story’ s Buzz Lightyear, Frozen’ s Olaf and The Madalorian’ s Grogu.

s Buzz Lightyear, s Olaf and s Grogu. Each pack of the four new products contain 6 of the iconic Popsicle brand creations.

Popsicle® Spider-Man™ Frozen Confection Bars

This non-dairy treat features strawberry, blue raspberry, and lime flavors. You’ll want to swing into your local grocery store early next year to enjoy these super delicious treats.

Popsicle® Buzz Lightyear Rocket Ice Pops

Reminiscent of the brand's classic Rocket Pop, this Buzz Lightyear-inspired treat brings mixed berry, lime, and lemon flavors that will take your tastebuds to infinity and beyond.

Popsicle® Olaf Frozen Confection Bars

Made with real milk, these adorable treats are perfect for “summer and sun and all things hot.” While Olaf might not have much experience with heat, these Frozen themed treats will bring chocolate, vanilla, and caramel flavored ice cream to freezers across the country.

Popsicle® Grogu Frozen Confection Bars

Also made with real milk, these intergalactic ice cream bars will have you asking “I would like to see the baby.” Featuring both mint and chocolate flavors, celebrate you and your family's love for the iconic Star Wars character.

