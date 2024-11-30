New Gungi Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney Store

Grab the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge collectible online now!
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Earlier this month, a new Wookiee Jedi Padawan Gungi Legacy Lightsaber arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now, fans looking to pick up the Star Wars: The Clone Wars lightsaber hilt can grab it online from Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars fans looking to pick up the Gungi Lightsaber Hilt can now pick up the collectible online at Disney Store.
  • Based on the young Wookiee Padawan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Gungi made his first appearance in 2012’s “The Gathering.” Afterwards, the character continued to make appearances throughout the series and its sequel series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
  • The hilts elemental design is carved to look like it’s made from an ancient brylark tree and features silver accents. Paired with a blade, the collectible comes alive with film-realistic sound effects.

  • The new collectible runs for $159.99 and comes with a hilt case and lined interior. Note that Lightsaber hilt does not come with a clip, blades, sheath or hilt stand.

  • Unfortunately, the collectible does not qualify for the current 25% off promotion, but using the code SHIPMAGIC will grant you free shipping.
  • You can grab the Gungi Lightsaber Hilt from Disney Store here. Make sure you grab a Lightsaber blade with your purchase. You can pick up the $54.99 add on here.

Read More Star Wars:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber