New Gungi Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney Store

Earlier this month, a new Wookiee Jedi Padawan Gungi Legacy Lightsaber arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now, fans looking to pick up the Star Wars: The Clone Wars lightsaber hilt can grab it online from Disney Store.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans looking to pick up the Gungi Lightsaber Hilt can now pick up the collectible online at Disney Store.
- Based on the young Wookiee Padawan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Gungi made his first appearance in 2012’s “The Gathering.” Afterwards, the character continued to make appearances throughout the series and its sequel series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
- The hilts elemental design is carved to look like it’s made from an ancient brylark tree and features silver accents. Paired with a blade, the collectible comes alive with film-realistic sound effects.
- The new collectible runs for $159.99 and comes with a hilt case and lined interior. Note that Lightsaber hilt does not come with a clip, blades, sheath or hilt stand.
- Unfortunately, the collectible does not qualify for the current 25% off promotion, but using the code SHIPMAGIC will grant you free shipping.
- You can grab the Gungi Lightsaber Hilt from Disney Store here. Make sure you grab a Lightsaber blade with your purchase. You can pick up the $54.99 add on here.
Read More Star Wars:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com