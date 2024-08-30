HONŌ Studio Announces Preorders for New Iron Man 1/6 Scale Action Figure

Inspired by Tony Stark’s comic book appearance, the collectible company has announced a new figure available for preorder.

Comic Book Collectible:

HONŌ Studio has revealed their brand new Iron Man 1/6 Scale Action Figure.

The new figure explores his classic comic book look through different eras of the hero's appearances.

Featuring seamless silicone arms and legs, the figure is highly articulated. Highlighting the heroes iconic gold and red color scheme, fans will have the ability to swap between two different masks.

The figure also features multiple swap-out hands featuring LED-illuminated repulsor palms.

Additionally, fans can use the magnet-activated LED light-up feature on the arc reactor, which also comes with magnetic countermeasure dispensers.

The customizable display will allow collectors to display their own comic books to really showcase the superhero.

The Iron Man Action Figure retails for $215 and is available to preorder from Sideshow

Check out more photos of the figure below:

