Video: New HONŌ Studio Wolverine 1/6th Scale Action Figure First Look Unboxing Via Sideshow Collectibles

Just in time for the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie hitting theaters later this month, Sideshow Collectibles has shared a first-look unboxing video of the new Wolverine 1/6th-scale action figure from HONŌ Studio.
What’s happening:
- Sideshow Collectibles has shared a first-look video unboxing of the new 1/6th-scale Wolverine action figure from HONŌ Studio.
- The figure sells for $160 and is available for pre-order right now via Sideshow’s official website.
- This toy’s height is approximately 28.5 centimeters and it features 28 points of articulation. It depicts Wolverine in his “signature yellow and metallic blue costume” and has “specially designed body featuring seamless silicone arms,” three swappable lower faces, two hands, a metallic white bone claws effect accessory, and it comes with a cool comic cover fitting figure stand.
Watch Hono Studio Wolverine Figure Unboxing | First Look:
What they’re saying:
- Sideshow Collectibles: “Inspired by his classic comic book appearance, the Wolverine 1/6 Scale Action Figure is dressed in a vibrant yellow and blue fabric costume that will stand out on any shelf. This highly poseable figure features silicone-coated arms, which provide an amazingly seamless look. The Wolverine 1/6 Scale Action Figure comes with retractable claws, interchangeable expressions, and accessories. A unique, specially designed backdrop allows fans to add their own comic books to create a distinctive and personalized display.”
- “Envision one of the most iconic Marvel comic classics X-Men with action figures from Hono Studio! The first action figure from X-Men series, Wolverine, includes a figure, comic cover style backdrop, and Wolverine’s retractable claws for different postures! This sixth scale figure is in its vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume with animalistic stripes and multiple points of articulation, with seamless silicone arms to embody Wolverine’s muscular physique.”
- “What are you waiting for, bub? The Wolverine 1/6 Scale Action Figure by HONŌ Studio is available to pre-order now from Sideshow.”