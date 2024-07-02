Video: New HONŌ Studio Wolverine 1/6th Scale Action Figure First Look Unboxing Via Sideshow Collectibles

Just in time for the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie hitting theaters later this month, Sideshow Collectibles has shared a first-look unboxing video of the new Wolverine 1/6th-scale action figure from HONŌ Studio.

What’s happening:

The figure sells for $160 and is available for pre-order right now via Sideshow’s official website

This toy’s height is approximately 28.5 centimeters and it features 28 points of articulation. It depicts Wolverine in his “signature yellow and metallic blue costume” and has “specially designed body featuring seamless silicone arms,” three swappable lower faces, two hands, a metallic white bone claws effect accessory, and it comes with a cool comic cover fitting figure stand.

Watch Hono Studio Wolverine Figure Unboxing | First Look:

