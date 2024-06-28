A New Symbiote Spider-Man Action Figure From Hono Studios Is Ready To Swing Into Your Collection

Get your wallets and web shooters ready! HONO Studio is releasing their first ever Spider-Man action figure.

  • HONO Studio announced a new Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit) ⅙ Scale Action Figure.
  • The figure, inspired by his iconic comic book appearance, features a black suit with a white logo on both the chest and back. Additionally, the fabric covered mask comes with swappable eyes for different expressions.
  • With 30 points of articulation, the action figure is highly poseable.
  • Included with the figure comes a newly designed bendable web string and a backpack accessory made of web.

  • A specially designed backdrop will allow collectors to add their own comic books, giving endless possibilities on how fans can display this customizable collectible.

  • With an expected delivery time frame of October 2024- March 2025, the figure, which costs $175, is available to preorder on Sideshow.

