A New Symbiote Spider-Man Action Figure From Hono Studios Is Ready To Swing Into Your Collection

Get your wallets and web shooters ready! HONO Studio is releasing their first ever Spider-Man action figure.
What’s Happening:
- HONO Studio announced a new Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit) ⅙ Scale Action Figure.
- The figure, inspired by his iconic comic book appearance, features a black suit with a white logo on both the chest and back. Additionally, the fabric covered mask comes with swappable eyes for different expressions.
- With 30 points of articulation, the action figure is highly poseable.
- Included with the figure comes a newly designed bendable web string and a backpack accessory made of web.
- A specially designed backdrop will allow collectors to add their own comic books, giving endless possibilities on how fans can display this customizable collectible.
- With an expected delivery time frame of October 2024- March 2025, the figure, which costs $175, is available to preorder on Sideshow.
Read More: