A New Symbiote Spider-Man Action Figure From Hono Studios Is Ready To Swing Into Your Collection

Get your wallets and web shooters ready! HONO Studio is releasing their first ever Spider-Man action figure.

What’s Happening:

HONO Studio announced a new Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit) ⅙ Scale Action Figure.

The figure, inspired by his iconic comic book appearance, features a black suit with a white logo on both the chest and back. Additionally, the fabric covered mask comes with swappable eyes for different expressions.

With 30 points of articulation, the action figure is highly poseable.

Included with the figure comes a newly designed bendable web string and a backpack accessory made of web.

A specially designed backdrop will allow collectors to add their own comic books, giving endless possibilities on how fans can display this customizable collectible.

With an expected delivery time frame of October 2024- March 2025, the figure, which costs $175, is available to preorder on Sideshow

