Jimmy Buffett “Jurassic World” “Bubbles Up” Action Figure Revealed by Mattel Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2024

There’s nothing like a cheeseburger in paradise… unless you’re getting chased by blood-thirsty flying dinosaurs, that is. Today the popular toy company Mattel revealed a new action figure box set featuring the late, beloved “tropical-rock” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett as he appears in Universal Pictures’ 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World.

What’s happening:

The smash-hit 2015 movie Jurassic World features a cameo by legendary musician Jimmy Buffett, carrying two margaritas as he runs from dimorphodons outside a Margaritaville restaurant on that fateful dinosaur-filled island of Isla Nublar.

features a cameo by legendary musician Jimmy Buffett, carrying two margaritas as he runs from dimorphodons outside a Margaritaville restaurant on that fateful dinosaur-filled island of Isla Nublar. Now Mattel is making a sure-to-be-highly-sought-after Hammond Collection action figure based on that scene, depicting Buffett himself along with the two margaritas and the dimorphodons in pursuit. Jimmy is also standing atop a giant (for his 3.75-inch size) margarita that actually lights up and plays music, and the toy comes with a tiny “lost shaker of salt” accessory.

Buffett passed away in the fall of last year, but his playful spirit lives on through his music and the 23 Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville locations at Universal Resorts and other locations around the world.

What they’re saying:

Mattel: “Jurassic World fans and Parrotheads alike fondly remember Jimmy Buffett’s cameo ‘saving’ two margaritas as dimorphodons attack and swarm Jurassic World attendees. Inspired by this movie moment, our Jimmy Buffet action figure wears his island apparel, including sunglasses and flip-flops. He stands atop a margarita-style platform, surrounded by ‘flying’ dimorphodons that circle him as the tiki hut-style base turns. In honor of Buffett’s philanthropic legacy, Mattel will donate $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Singing for Change.”

The Jurassic World Hammond Collection Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure will become available to order on the morning of July 25th via Mattel’s official website. As that is also the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it is understood that this item will also be up for sale at the convention as well.