Marvel Legends Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet Available for Preorder Next Week

The new superhero helmet from Hasbro, inspired by Iron Man’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame, has been snapped into reality. Let’s checkout the new collectible.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro has announced their upcoming Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet.
- A part of their Marvel Legend series, the wearable recreation of Iron Man’s Mark 85 helmet will feature a movie-accurate design, light up eyes with dimming setting and padding for adjustable fit for different head sizes.
- Fans can activate the light up eyes with sensors on the side of the helmet.
- Recommended for ages 14 and up, the helmet requires 2 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included).
- The Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet costs $99.99 and is expected to arrive later this Fall.
- Preorders for the super accessory start on July 23rd at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.
