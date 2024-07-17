Marvel Legends Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet Available for Preorder Next Week

The new superhero helmet from Hasbro, inspired by Iron Man’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame, has been snapped into reality. Let’s checkout the new collectible.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro has announced their upcoming Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet.

Fans can activate the light up eyes with sensors on the side of the helmet.

Recommended for ages 14 and up, the helmet requires 2 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included).

The Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet costs $99.99 and is expected to arrive later this Fall.

Preorders for the super accessory start on July 23rd at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

