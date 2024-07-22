Disney Music Emporium Launches Preorders for the Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Vinyl Collection

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Walt Disney created cinematic masterpiece, the new collection will contain 9 different 180g vinyl records.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium

The $299.99 set is housed in a sturdy flip-top box showcasing Academy Award Winning Artist Peter Elleshaw’s London Skyline painting for the film.

The set includes: “Feed the Birds (Tuppence A Bag)” vocal lead sheet reproduction. Two 12×12 collectible posters Walt Disney Records’ Legacy Collection – Mary Poppins (2014) 5LPs on vinyl for the first time. The Legacy Collection: Mary Poppins 2LP Restored and Expanded Soundtrack. The Legacy Collection: Demos and Lost Chords 1LP. The Legacy Collection: The Story Meetings and Interviews 2LP. Mary Poppins Original Cast Soundtrack 1LP – The 1964 original album with gatefold sleeve. Fully restored from the original album master. First time available in over 30 years. 10 Songs from Mary Poppins 1LP – 1964 children’s album featuring Marni Nixon, Bill Lee, and Richard M. Sherman. Press on colored vinyl and fully restored from the original album master. First time available in over 30 years. Let’s Fly with Louis Prima 1LP – The 1965 swinging adaptations of Mary Poppins’ original songs by Louis Prima and Gina Miaone. Fully restored from original album master. March Along with Mary Poppins 1LP – The 1965 album featuring the UCLA band playing interpretations of the Disney songs.



The expected ship date for the collector’s set is August 14th. Disney Music Emporium advises buyers that if they buy the set with other items, they will ship together when the set releases. Make a separate order if you would like to receive other items sooner.

You can preorder the Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Vinyl Collection here

Read More: