A New Surprise Each Day With This Mickey’s Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set at Disney Store

This special Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set provides a surprise pin every day in December as you countdown to Christmas.
Disney Store has introduced a new limited edition Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set.

  • This limited edition countdown calendar set features 24 cloisonné pins depicting the classic characters from Mickey's Christmas Carol.
  • From December 1 to 24, each day allows the opening of a compartment in the book-bound surprise package to unveil a mystery pin, which can be affixed to the provided pinboard display pages.
  • Each character pin is artistically set against a snowy window backdrop with translucent panes.
  • This product is limited edition, with only 3,300 made.

Mickey Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2024  Limited Edition | Disney Store $249.99

