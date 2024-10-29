A New Surprise Each Day With This Mickey’s Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set at Disney Store

This special Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set provides a surprise pin every day in December as you countdown to Christmas.

Disney Store has introduced a new limited edition Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set.

This limited edition countdown calendar set features 24 cloisonné pins depicting the classic characters from Mickey's Christmas Carol.

From December 1 to 24, each day allows the opening of a compartment in the book-bound surprise package to unveil a mystery pin, which can be affixed to the provided pinboard display pages.

Each character pin is artistically set against a snowy window backdrop with translucent panes.

This product is limited edition, with only 3,300 made.

Mickey Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2024 Limited Edition | Disney Store $249.99

