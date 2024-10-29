A New Surprise Each Day With This Mickey’s Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set at Disney Store

Disney Store has introduced a new limited edition Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set.
What's Happening:
- This limited edition countdown calendar set features 24 cloisonné pins depicting the classic characters from Mickey's Christmas Carol.
- From December 1 to 24, each day allows the opening of a compartment in the book-bound surprise package to unveil a mystery pin, which can be affixed to the provided pinboard display pages.
- Each character pin is artistically set against a snowy window backdrop with translucent panes.
- This product is limited edition, with only 3,300 made.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Mickey Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2024 Limited Edition | Disney Store $249.99
