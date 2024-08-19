Pandora’s Newest Charm Is An Everlasting Adventureland Sweet Treat: Pineapple Swirl

As Disney Store continues to delight fans with their monthly Disney Eats collection of treat-inspired apparel, accessories, and home decor, Pandora has decided to join the fun with an all-new charm inspired by a delectable Adventureland treat.
What’s Happening:
- Pandora has entered the Disney Eats conversation with their brand new Pineapple Swirl charm.
- Created especially for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, this sterling silver charm is the perfect addition to a Disney fan’s Pandora charm bracelet.
- Featuring a yellow cubic zirconia stone and a little silver spoon that peeks out the top of the charm, this Pineapple Swirl charm will have you yearning for a trip to the Enchanted Tiki Room and a fresh cup of ice cream deliciousness.
- This charm joins the already released Stitch Attacks Snacks and Disney Eats Pineapple Swirl collections.
- You can grab the new charm using the link below!
Disney Eats Snacks Collection:
Each month will bring about a delectable new snack (sweet or salt) that fans adore! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:
- Caramel Apple (September)
- Churro (October)
- Gingerbread (November)
- S’mores (December)
Previous Releases Featured:
- Disney Eats Snacks – (January 16th)
- Pizza – (February 20th)
- Macarons (March 19th)
- Lollipop (April 16th)
- Ice Cream (May 6th)
- Donut (June 3rd)
- Shaved Ice (July 8th)
