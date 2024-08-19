Pandora’s Newest Charm Is An Everlasting Adventureland Sweet Treat: Pineapple Swirl

As Disney Store continues to delight fans with their monthly Disney Eats collection of treat-inspired apparel, accessories, and home decor, Pandora has decided to join the fun with an all-new charm inspired by a delectable Adventureland treat.

What’s Happening:

  • Pandora has entered the Disney Eats conversation with their brand new Pineapple Swirl charm.
  • Created especially for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, this sterling silver charm is the perfect addition to a Disney fan’s Pandora charm bracelet.
  • Featuring a yellow cubic zirconia stone and a little silver spoon that peeks out the top of the charm, this Pineapple Swirl charm will have you yearning for a trip to the Enchanted Tiki Room and a fresh cup of ice cream deliciousness.
  • This charm joins the already released Stitch Attacks Snacks and Disney Eats Pineapple Swirl collections.
  • You can grab the new charm using the link below!

Pineapple Swirl Dangle Charm by Pandora & Disney Parks – $90.00

Disney Eats Snacks Collection:

Each month will bring about a delectable new snack (sweet or salt) that fans adore! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:

  • Caramel Apple (September)
  • Churro (October)
  • Gingerbread (November)
  • S’mores (December)

Previous Releases Featured:

