Pandora’s Newest Charm Is An Everlasting Adventureland Sweet Treat: Pineapple Swirl

As Disney Store continues to delight fans with their monthly Disney Eats collection of treat-inspired apparel, accessories, and home decor, Pandora has decided to join the fun with an all-new charm inspired by a delectable Adventureland treat.

What’s Happening:

Pandora has entered the Disney Eats conversation with their brand new Pineapple Swirl charm.

Featuring a yellow cubic zirconia stone and a little silver spoon that peeks out the top of the charm, this Pineapple Swirl charm will have you yearning for a trip to the Enchanted Tiki Room and a fresh cup of ice cream deliciousness.

This charm joins the already released Stitch Attacks Snacks Disney Eats

You can grab the new charm using the link below!

– $90.00

Disney Eats Snacks Collection:

Each month will bring about a delectable new snack (sweet or salt) that fans adore! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:

Caramel Apple (September)

Churro (October)

Gingerbread (November)

S’mores (December)

Previous Releases Featured:

