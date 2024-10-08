Regal Robot Reveals First-Look Images of Limited-Edition Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica from “Return of the Jedi”

Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this past summer, our friends at Regal Robot teased their upcoming prop replica of the Gamorrean Guard axe from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. And now the company has revealed detailed images of the Limited-Edition item, which will go up for sale next week.

What’s happening:

The popular themed-furniture company Regal Robot has revealed first-look images at its new Limited-Edition Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica.

This item will be released in a Signature Edition of only 100 pieces.

It was created using scans of the original Return of the Jedi prop from the Lucasfilm Archives.

prop from the Lucasfilm Archives. The axe prop replica will include a hardwood display mount with a plaque autographed by creature suit performer Stephen Costantino, who played one of the Gamorrean Guards in the beloved film.

This Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica Limited Signature Edition is priced at $1599 and will become available for reservation next Tuesday, October 15th at noon Eastern Time.

What they’re saying:

Regal Robot: “With hands-on access to the original film prop artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the original prop from the film, capturing the unique asymmetry, hand-carved look and intentionally crude welding. While it may not look very big in the giant hands of the Gamorrean creature suits, this massive axe prop measures over 31 inches long! This entire replica is solid cast in heavy polyurethane resin. The blade is hand-painted with the same faux-metal techniques used on the original prop, with layers of aging, ‘rust’ and distressing.”

“To ensure that each replica has the same grain, knots and unique carved elements found on the original prop, our team used resin to recreate the ‘wood’ portion of the axe. That section is then hand painted and stained to bring out those incredible details. A beautiful black hardwood display mount allows this unique prop to be displayed horizontally on a wall and features an engraved area to showcase the elegant metal plaque. This special signature edition includes a plaque hand-signed by Stephen Costantino, a creature suit performer who portrayed one of the Gamorrean Guards in the 1983 film.”

Be sure to visit Regal Robot’s official website for additional information and to pre-order the Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica on Tuesday, October 15th.