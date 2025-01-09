Swing Into Some Marvelous New Styles with RSVLTS’ New “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Collection

RSVLTS’ latest Marvel collection is ready to swing into your closet!

Isn’t it MARVELous? Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts this spring and fans will get to spend more time with the animated webslinger on Disney+! In anticipation of the upcoming show, our pals at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have dropped a new Spider-Man collection that spans styles like KUNUFLEX button-downs, a t-shirt, performance hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, and more.

We will never get enough of the adventures of Peter Parker and his alter ego Spider-Man. We’re especially excited for the new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man that’s coming to Disney+ on January 29th. In the meantime, RSVLTS is helping to bring some serious style to your neighborhood with their latest Marvel collection.

Launching today are 5 new items that the whole family can enjoy in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX button down shirts. There are three incredible designs that are available in classic (unisex), women's and youth sizes/styles so that everyone can get in on the fun.

Fans can also celebrate everyone’s favorite webslinger with the “Hey, Neighbor!” classic hoodie and the “All in a Day’s Work” crewneck tee.

Top it all off with a “web-head” Spider-Man hat.

RSVLTS’ Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Collection is available now! Happy shopping

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt

Adult (classic & women’s cut) button-down shirt retails for $70; youth styles are $45; preschool is $39

“In the Swing of Things” – classic, women & youth styles/sizes

"After-School Activities" – classic, women & youth styles/sizes

"Allies & Archenemies" – classic, women & youth styles/sizes

RSVLTS Classic Hoodie, Crewneck Tee and Hats

Hoodie is $79; Crewneck t-shirt is $32; Hats are $35

“Hey, Neighbor!“- classic hoodie

“All in a Day's Work“- crewneck tee

“Web-Head” – TLB Hat (Regular) & TLB Hat (Sloped)

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

