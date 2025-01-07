Disney on Broadway shared on their Instagram page a first look at the choreography for Disney’s Dare to Dream JR.
What's Happening:
- Get ready to immerse yourself in the choreography of Disney’s Dare to Dream JR.
- Join as they celebrate a hundred years of Disney music and twenty years of Disney Broadway Junior through the art of dance.
- This exciting new musical revue, which will soon be available for licensing from Music Theatre International, is set to debut at the Junior Theater Festival on January 19, 2025.
- It will feature songs from beloved films like Hercules, Encanto, Toy Story, The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin, Frozen, Zootopia, Coco, The Lion King, and many more.
- The choreography has been designed by Emily Maltby.
About Disney’s Dare to Dream JR.:
- Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. is a 60-minute musical revue that follows a group of enthusiastic trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio.
- As they collaborate to explore their dreams, the trainees uncover the inspiring and unifying power of aspirations, showcasing how they can turn the impossible into reality.
- This production is inspired by a century of cherished Disney films and features songs that make their debut in a Disney stage musical.
- The revue presents an exciting blend of contemporary songs, classic favorites, and new medleys, promising a delightful experience for Disney fans of all ages.
- Tailored for young performers, Dare to Dream JR. offers numerous opportunities for both large and small ensembles, transforming a century of Disney magic into a vibrant celebration of music, creativity, and the dreams that reside within us all.
More Recent News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com