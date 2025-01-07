This exciting new musical revue will premiere at the Junior Theater Festival on January 19, 2025.

Disney on Broadway shared on their Instagram page a first look at the choreography for Disney’s Dare to Dream JR.

What's Happening:

Get ready to immerse yourself in the choreography of Disney’s Dare to Dream JR .

. Join as they celebrate a hundred years of Disney music and twenty years of Disney Broadway Junior through the art of dance.

This exciting new musical revue, which will soon be available for licensing from Music Theatre International, is set to debut at the Junior Theater Festival on January 19, 2025.

It will feature songs from beloved films like Hercules, Encanto , Toy Story, The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin, Frozen, Zootopia, Coco, The Lion King , and many more.

, and many more. The choreography has been designed by Emily Maltby.

About Disney’s Dare to Dream JR.:

Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. is a 60-minute musical revue that follows a group of enthusiastic trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio.

is a 60-minute musical revue that follows a group of enthusiastic trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio. As they collaborate to explore their dreams, the trainees uncover the inspiring and unifying power of aspirations, showcasing how they can turn the impossible into reality.

This production is inspired by a century of cherished Disney films and features songs that make their debut in a Disney stage musical.

The revue presents an exciting blend of contemporary songs, classic favorites, and new medleys, promising a delightful experience for Disney fans of all ages.

Tailored for young performers, Dare to Dream JR. offers numerous opportunities for both large and small ensembles, transforming a century of Disney magic into a vibrant celebration of music, creativity, and the dreams that reside within us all.

More Recent News: