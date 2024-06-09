Photos: Walls Are Down At EPCOT’s Communicore Hall

The walls are down around Communicore Hall at EPCOT.

Set to open on June 10th, the area will include a malleable festival center to be utilized every season (including a festival-specific quick service location) and a Mickey & Friends meet-and-greet (replacing the former Character Spot).

The covered Communicore Plaza stage will also debut with ¡Celebración Encanto!, a singalong show featuring Mirabel and Bruno. Be sure to enjoy the Madrigal Family and their songs before the show ends on September 6th.

