Photos: Walls Are Down At EPCOT’s Communicore Hall

The walls are down around Communicore Hall at EPCOT.

Set to open on June 10th, the area will include a malleable festival center to be utilized every season (including a festival-specific quick service location) and a Mickey & Friends meet-and-greet (replacing the former Character Spot).

The covered Communicore Plaza stage will also debut with ¡Celebración Encanto!, a singalong show featuring Mirabel and Bruno. Be sure to enjoy the Madrigal Family and their songs before the show ends on September 6th.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight