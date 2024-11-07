Cotino – A Storyliving by Disney Community Shows Off Three Completed Model Homes

In just a few months, the Coachella Valley community will welcome its first residents.

Disney Parks Blog has shared an update on Disney’s new California-based storyliving community.

What’s Happening:

The magic of Disney’s Cotino is starting to take shape in Southern California’s Coachella Valley.

In a new update, Disney Parks Blog

Built by award-winning firm Shea Homes, the three models feature different floor plans and designs inspired by Disney’s iconic stories and theme parks.

Let’s take a look at the new models!

The Melodia Home Design

This contemporary designed home embraces minimalism. With an interior inspired by Disney’s 101 Dalmations, the designers used Cruella De Vil’s love for neutrals and bold black accents to create a sleek and modern aesthetic.

The Melodia’s one-story layout features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms as well as an open concept kitchen and living room. The home's expansive outdoor living area will provide homeowners with gorgeous views of the San Jacinto mountains.

The Moderne Home Design

Combining a warm color palette with modern design, potential homeowners will love this welcoming model. The exterior also features a front porch entry off a private courtyard. Prioritizing open space, this two-story home features a bedroom on each floor with two full and two half baths. On the ground floor, a large kitchen connects directly to both the dining area and great room as well as a covered outdoor living area. Exploring the second floor, a loft area leads directly to a front facing, covered deck.

While designing the interior of the home, Cotino’s team took inspiration from Adventureland at Disneyland Park. Featuring earth tones and textures, this home honors the land’s rugged spirit.

This home design will be exclusive to the community’s Longtable Park, an area dedicated for adults 55 and up.

The Atelier II Home Design

The Atelier II embraces classic Disneyland poster designs from the 60s combining it with the style of Palm Springs artist Shag to fuse bright colors and modern design. The fun and sophisticated home is also exclusive to residents of Longtable Park.

Inside the home you’ll find a two bedroom and two-and-a-half bath floor plan that features both a private front courtyard and a covered outdoor living area perfect for social gatherings.

Interested buyers can check out these spectacular model homes on weekends from 10AM-4PM.

Cotino, Disney’s upcoming Storyliving Community will begin welcoming its first residents in only a few months. With incredible amenities, like the Parr House from Incredibles 2, Disney fans looking to embrace the magic in their everyday life will love this new community concept.

