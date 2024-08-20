New Video Gives First Look As Cotino: A Storyliving By Disney Community Takes Shape

We are getting closer to the debut of Cotino: A Storyliving by Disney Community near Palm Springs, and a new video shows us what it might be like to take up residence there as construction on the community continues.

What’s Happening:

A new update from California is showcasing the first Storyliving by Disney community, Cotino, taking shape in the state’s scenic Coachella Valley.

With stunning mountain views, picturesque walks, and lively community parks, Disney has shared a first look and never-before-seen tour of the neighborhood as it takes shape in the video above.

This community fly-through video gives you a ground-level view of the neighborhood’s welcoming streetscape complete with original home designs (thanks to some added pixie dust from Disney Imagineers) and a colorful landscaping palette that celebrates the vibrancy of desert flora: a variety of aloe and agave plants, flowering yucca and cacti, and more.

The neighborhood tour ends at the community’s Artisan Club. This voluntary club will be a go-to gathering place for club members and their guests, whether it’s staying cool by taking a dip in Cotino Bay, grabbing a delicious dinner at Architect’s Fork or breaking a sweat during a fitness class. The Artisan Club is currently under construction, and a special look at this facility is expected soon.

The community’s very first model homes, built by award-winning homebuilder Shea Homes, are nearly complete. Currently, the interior finishing touches are being made and exterior elements including rock detail and siding are bringing the stunning desert architecture to life. Each of the three model homes under construction are part of different design collections infused with Disney magic thanks to creative direction from Disney Imagineers.

In the photo above, the home pictured on the left is part of the Cotino Agrarian Collection and features natural materials like stone and timber paired with more contemporary shapes to create a charming yet modern style. The home on the right is part of the Cotino Oasis Collection with an exterior design inspired by the iconic, renowned mid-century modern architecture the area is known for.

Down the street, a model home from Woodbridge Pacific Group has also started construction. Part of the Cotino Aspiron Collection, this home design collection is all about the artistic momentum of the Valley today. These homes will feature modern materials like glass and concrete, with pops of playful color, to exude warmth and style with artistic flair.

You can hear from the Disney Imagineers behind the inspiration for the community’s home design collections and the award-winning homebuilders bringing them to life in the video below.

