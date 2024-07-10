COTINO, A Storyliving Community by Disney, Shares Details About Distinct Home Collections

COTINO, a Storyliving Community by Disney, has shared a look at the four distinct collections that will inhabit the neighborhood.

A new video has been released highlighting the home design collections that will be available in Disney’s first Storyliving Community: COTINO.

Four separate home collections, each inspired by eras of the greater Palm Springs area: Coachella Collection Agrarian Collection Oasis Collection Aspiron Collection



