COTINO, A Storyliving Community by Disney, Shares Details About Distinct Home Collections

COTINO, a Storyliving Community by Disney, has shared a look at the four distinct collections that will inhabit the neighborhood.
What’s Happening:
- A new video has been released highlighting the home design collections that will be available in Disney’s first Storyliving Community: COTINO.
- Four separate home collections, each inspired by eras of the greater Palm Springs area:
- Coachella Collection
- Agrarian Collection
- Oasis Collection
- Aspiron Collection
- For more information on the upcoming communities, head to the Storyliving by Disney website.
