Video: Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Perform A Pixar Medley As Part of Pixar Fest Fun

Some of Pixar’s newest and most classic stories have made it into the classic routines of the fan-favorite Dapper Dans of Disneyland as part of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Despite yesterday’s 69th anniversary of the original park, Pixar Fest is still taking place at the Disneyland Resort for a few more weeks, through August 4th.

Even the Main Street U.S.A. staple, the Dapper Dans

The medley performed by the fan-favorite barbershop quartet features songs from Pixar films new and classic, including favorites from Monsters, Inc., Up, and the Toy Story films, and more contemporary tunes from Soul .

It's when they get into songs from Turning Red that really steal the show, as the quartet (appropriately enough since there are four of them) gets into the 4-TOWN hit, "Nobody Like U."

Pixar Fest, the celebration of friendship and beyond, returns to the Disneyland Resort in a whole new way, happening now through Aug. 4, 2024.

Pixar Fest presents some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time. Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red, Soul and this summer’s smash-hit Inside Out 2 .

Aside from the Dapper Dans, elsewhere at Disneyland Park the fun is just beginning at the new Pixar Pals Playtime Party where guests of all ages can join in on the Pixar Fest celebration. Fantasyland Theatre is transformed into a daytime fun zone for the entire family, and guests will have a chance to learn some incredible dance moves, groove alongside their favorite Pixar pals in a high-energy show and join in on some Pixar-themed activities. Or they may simply sit back and enjoy Pixar's award winning shorts on a big screen.

As a returning favorite refreshed with new elements, "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" lights up parts of Disneyland Park with colorful projections, memorable music and dazzling pyrotechnics on most nights to celebrate the theme of friendship. Featuring memorable characters from Pixar classics, as well as new favorites from Turning Red, Luca, and Inside Out 2, the emotional show will captivate with some all-new scenes. Guests will also be able to experience returning elements from the show, such as the 10-foot-tall Coco characters from the Land of the Dead, Carl and Ellie's house from Up and a special flyover from Buzz Lightyear.

Plus, the nighttime spectacular is ready to stay just beyond

