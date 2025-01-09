Disney Lorcana North American Championship Event Still Moving Ahead, Refunds Offered for Those Affected by Wildfires

After traveling around the world over the last year, the event will be coming to the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim from January 10th-12th, 2025.

The Disney Lorcana North American Championship Event scheduled to take place at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim starting tomorrow is currently still scheduled to be moving ahead, in spite of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

With wildfires continuing to impact much of the Los Angeles area, the Disney Lorcana team has shared an update regarding the North American Championship Event taking place this weekend at the Disneyland Resort.

At this time, the event is moving forward as scheduled, and the team is working closely with the Disneyland Hotel to ensure all local safety regulations and guidelines are being followed, monitored and updated.

Those affected by flight cancellations or evacuation orders will be able to receive full refunds for their event tickets by contacting PG customer support team at [email protected].

All attendees are being asked to take every precaution for their safety, which includes staying updated on local wildfire developments and following any guidance from local authorities.

Please read for those planning to attend the Disney Lorcana North American Championship this weekend. #DisneyLorcana pic.twitter.com/PQxeNPWnPb — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) January 9, 2025

During the event, which takes place from January 10th-12th, attendees can meet with three incredible Disney Lorcana artists

