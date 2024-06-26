Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Celebrate Stitch Day with an Exclusive PhotoPass Lens

Disney is giving Disney Visa Cardmembers an exclusive way to celebrate Stitch Day at the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Cardmembers will have exclusive access to a brand new Stitch PhotoPass lens in honor of Experiment 626.

Stitch Day, a celebration of the lovable alien from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch , takes place every year on June 26th.

, takes place every year on June 26th. After linking their cards to their Disney accounts, Disney Visa Cardmembers can access the Stitch-themed interactive filter on the My Disney Experience and Disneyland

While at either Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The mischievously fun filter is said to reveal special interactive Disney experiences.

DisneyStore.com

Cardmembers can purchase the key here

Read More: