Magic Kingdom Celebrates International Yoga Day With Cast Member Sunrise Yoga

Today is International Yoga Day and cast members across the globe have been celebrating all week long.

In celebration of the mindfulness-focused holiday, Walt Disney World cast members participated in sunrise yoga at the Magic Kingdom.

Over 1700 cast members took part in this year’s event, an hour of stretching and tranquility as the sun rose high above Cinderella Castle.

This event began in 2016 and is one of many health and wellness offerings cast members are able to participate in throughout the year.

