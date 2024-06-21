Magic Kingdom Celebrates International Yoga Day With Cast Member Sunrise Yoga

Today is International Yoga Day and cast members across the globe have been celebrating all week long.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the mindfulness-focused holiday, Walt Disney World cast members participated in sunrise yoga at the Magic Kingdom.
- Over 1700 cast members took part in this year’s event, an hour of stretching and tranquility as the sun rose high above Cinderella Castle.
- This event began in 2016 and is one of many health and wellness offerings cast members are able to participate in throughout the year.
More Cast Member News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com