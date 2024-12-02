Photos: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Decked Out for a Rustic Holiday Season

The grand lobby is decked out for the holidays with impressively large Christmas tree, gingerbread house and some special treats.

The hotel’s Christmas tree can be found right in the middle of the lobby, stretching high up towards the ceiling.

Jolly Old Saint Nick himself also appears at the hotel intermittently in the afternoon/evening, with a storytime also scheduled.

This year’s gingerbread creation in the lobby is a replica of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa with none other than Chip ‘n’ Dale in their pajama attire, as seen in Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast and Brunch at Storytellers Cafe.

Standing 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, the structure is created from more than 600 pounds of gingerbread, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 250 pounds of fondant, one pound of pixie dust, and features 25 hidden Mickeys!

Nearby at the Great Hall Cart, guests can pick up the following items daily through January 5th:

Gingerbread Cookie

Christmas Cookie

Mickey-shaped Poinsettia Cookie

Holiday Crisped Rice Treat

Sweet Potato Loaf Treat

Holiday Cinnamon Bun

Macaron Box

Cookie Box

Eggnog (Also available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur)

