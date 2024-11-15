Ride Alongside the Talented Imagineers who Brought Disneyland’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to Life

Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Bayou Country are officially open at Disneyland Resort.

Imagineering has shared a video on YouTube that allows fans to ride along with some of the talented cast members who helped bring Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to life.

Going Down the Bayou:

Walt Disney Imagineering’s new YouTube Disneyland Resort

Ride alongside Kirk Bodyfelt (Executive Producer- Digital), Pam Gill (Principal Set Decorator), Heather Greene (Installation Supervisor), Dan Fazio (Principal Production Designer), Darcy Accardi (Senior Project Manager), Katie Barnes (Set Decoration Manager) and Avi Tuchman (Show Programming Senior Manger) who share their favorite details about designing the reimagined attraction.

With fun design facts, like the manufacturing of faux foliage, hidden easter eggs, like a door with all of the Cast Members names who worked on the project, and more, Imagineering’s new video highlights the hard work and imagination that goes into making the magic of Princess and the Frog come alive.

You can check out “ Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Read More Disneyland: