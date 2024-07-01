Photos / Videos: Celebrating the Debut of the Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

This morning, Walt Disney World celebrated the opening of the new Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort with a special opening moment at Pioneer Hall. Invited attendees gathered at Pioneer Hall as Cyclone Sally kicked off the festivities.

Our duo then introduced Bill Derrickson, Senior VP & General Manager of DVC Bill Derrickson, and GM of Fort Wilderness, Lauren Gossett.

Watch The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort (DVC Update 2024) – Opening Celebration

After the opening moment, attendees were able to pose with Chip and Dale in their delightful cowboy vests.

We then had the chance to talk with Disney Marketing Strategist Cesar Avila and Senior Interior Designer Suzanne Szak inside one of the new Disney Vacation Club Cabins.

For more from the new Cabins, check out our complete photo and video tour, and you can also read Ben’s review and rundown.

The new Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are now officially open.