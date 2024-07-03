Four Seasons Orlando to Host New Disney Fine Art Gallery Featuring Dom Corona

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? Me! The Walt Disney World location of the luxury resort will be hosting a new gallery of Disney fine art.

What’s Happening:

  • The Four Seasons Resort in Orlando Florida announced a new Disney-themed gallery coming to the hotel.
  • The resort will transform their wardrobe boutique into a showcase of Disney fine art by Dom Corona.
  • Guests will have a first look at Corona’s newest original pieces and prints inspired by Walt Disney World Resort. The gallery will feature Mickey Mouse and his closest companions.
  • The opening night event, taking place on July 12th from 6-8PM, will give gallery goers a chance to win a featured print.
  • RSVPs are required to attend, which includes the free event and complimentary valet parking. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber