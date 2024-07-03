Four Seasons Orlando to Host New Disney Fine Art Gallery Featuring Dom Corona

Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? Me! The Walt Disney World location of the luxury resort will be hosting a new gallery of Disney fine art.

What’s Happening:

The Four Seasons Resort in Orlando Florida

The resort will transform their wardrobe boutique into a showcase of Disney fine art by Dom Corona.

Guests will have a first look at Corona’s newest original pieces and prints inspired by Walt Disney World Resort. The gallery will feature Mickey Mouse and his closest companions.

The opening night event, taking place on July 12th from 6-8PM, will give gallery goers a chance to win a featured print.

RSVPs are required to attend, which includes the free event and complimentary valet parking. Those interested in attending can RSVP here

