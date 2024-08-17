Win a Pair of Havaianas at Their Disney Springs Pop-Up

The popular sandal brand is giving visitors of Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district the opportunity to participate in a new pop-up event.
- Disney Springs has shared on Instagram that shoe brand Havaianas currently has a pop-up event in the shopping district.
- The pop-up event, which runs now through August 18th, will allow visitors to soak up the summer vibes with a fun photo opportunity and get a chance to win a free pair of their shoes with a promotional spinning wheel.
- The event is located at the Market Stalls and runs 10am-11pm.
- No purchase is required to spin.
