Win a Pair of Havaianas at Their Disney Springs Pop-Up

The popular sandal brand is giving visitors of Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district the opportunity to participate in a new pop-up event.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Springs has shared on Instagram that shoe brand Havaianas currently has a pop-up event in the shopping district.
  • The pop-up event, which runs now through August 18th, will allow visitors to soak up the summer vibes with a fun photo opportunity and get a chance to win a free pair of their shoes with a promotional spinning wheel.
  • The event is located at the Market Stalls and runs 10am-11pm.
  • No purchase is required to spin.
