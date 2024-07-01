Hoop-Dee-Doo Reunion – The Original College Intern Cast of the Fort Wilderness Musical Revue Reunites For the Shows 50th Anniversary

The high-energy dinner show recently reached its 50 year anniversary. To celebrate, Disney reunited the original cast of the Pioneer Hall hosted musical.

In celebration of the musical dinner show’s 50 year anniversary on June 30th, Walt Disney World reunited the original cast of Fort Wilderness Resort’s Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

According to D23

As the summer of 1974 came to a close, guests were still cheering for more. Walt Disney World Entertainment auditioned for a full-time cast, and Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue opened as a permanent entertainment option on September 5, 1974. With more than 37,000 performances and 10.5 million audience members, Hoop-Dee-Doo has solidified itself as one of the longest running and most popular dinner shows in the country.

Today, one member of the original college program cast still works for Disney. Marilyn Kay Magness, who played Dolly Drew, is the executive creative director, Disney Parks, Creative Entertainment.

