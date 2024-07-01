Hoop-Dee-Doo Reunion – The Original College Intern Cast of the Fort Wilderness Musical Revue Reunites For the Shows 50th Anniversary

The high-energy dinner show recently reached its 50 year anniversary. To celebrate, Disney reunited the original cast of the Pioneer Hall hosted musical.
- Walt Disney World’s Cast and Community Facebook page shared images of a very special Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Reunion.
- In celebration of the musical dinner show’s 50 year anniversary on June 30th, Walt Disney World reunited the original cast of Fort Wilderness Resort’s Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.
- According to D23, the Pioneer Hall hosted show was created in the heyday of dinner theatres. With the help of a group of summer college intern cast members, the foot-stompin’ musical came to life, bringing hand-clappin’ musical numbers and endless buckets of fried chicken and ribs to resort guests.
- As the summer of 1974 came to a close, guests were still cheering for more. Walt Disney World Entertainment auditioned for a full-time cast, and Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue opened as a permanent entertainment option on September 5, 1974. With more than 37,000 performances and 10.5 million audience members, Hoop-Dee-Doo has solidified itself as one of the longest running and most popular dinner shows in the country.
- Today, one member of the original college program cast still works for Disney. Marilyn Kay Magness, who played Dolly Drew, is the executive creative director, Disney Parks, Creative Entertainment.
