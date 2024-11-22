Lightning Lane Premier Pass Now Available to All Disney Resort Hotel Guests at Walt Disney World

The premium skip-the-line pass allows guests to enter all eligible Lightning Lane experiences without a return window.

Originally only available to guests staying at Deluxe resorts, Disney’s Lightning Lane Premier Pass is now being offered to additional guests at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, November 22nd, Disney’s recently released Lightning Lane Premier Pass will now be available to guests staying at Moderate and Value Disney Resorts at Walt Disney World.

Originally only available to guests staying at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass allows guests to skip the line at all Lightning Lane eligible attractions, including all Single Pass experiences, without having to book an arrival window.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Lightning Lane Premier benefits include: Lets guests use Lightning Lane at all eligible experiences once per day without a return time. Works only at a singular park per day. Includes Disney PhotoPass attraction photos. Available to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, or Shades of Green Resort. Available to purchase seven days before check-in at 7AM Eastern for the entire length of stay. Prices vary by day and by park: Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Lightning Lane Premier Pass is available in highly limited quantities. Guests planning on purchasing the premium skip-the-line pass should plan accordingly.

Read More Disney Parks: