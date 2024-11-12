Disneyland Pauses New Magic Key Sales

Just six days after recommencing sales, Magic Key passes are once again unavailable for purchase.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has announced on their website that Magic Key Passes are no longer available for new purchasers.
- The resort’s Magic Key program, which is a reservation-based annual pass for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, periodically pauses sales to limit the number of Magic Key passes available.
- Prior to the introduction of the Magic Key program, Disneyland offered an annual pass system that did not require reservations often leading to overcrowding.
- On November 6th, all four Magic Key tiers became available to those without existing passes.
- Those with Magic Keys are still eligible for renewal. Keys must be renewed within 30 days of expiration. Those who allow their Magic Key to expire will have to wait until new Magic Key sales resume. Those looking to change their pass type may not be able to depending on pass availability.
- When sales resume, there is no guarantee what passes will be made available for new sales.
- Keep your eye out on the Magic Key Program’s official website for updates on pass availability.
