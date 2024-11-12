Disneyland Pauses New Magic Key Sales

The reservation-based program replaced the resort's former Annual Pass program.

Just six days after recommencing sales, Magic Key passes are once again unavailable for purchase.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort

The resort’s Magic Key program, which is a reservation-based annual pass for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Prior to the introduction of the Magic Key program, Disneyland offered an annual pass system that did not require reservations often leading to overcrowding.

On November 6th,

Those with Magic Keys are still eligible for renewal. Keys must be renewed within 30 days of expiration. Those who allow their Magic Key to expire will have to wait until new Magic Key sales resume. Those looking to change their pass type may not be able to depending on pass availability.

When sales resume, there is no guarantee what passes will be made available for new sales.

