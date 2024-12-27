Florida Run Investigation Into Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek District Ends with No Criminal Findings

The investigation claimed there were "blurred lines" between Disney and the District, but nothing more.

A state run investigation into the activities of the former Reedy Creek District has concluded after no evidence of illegal activity was found.

According to the Orlando Sentinel

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released the memo announcing the closure of the case after the state's Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel wrote the case lacked “a criminal predicate” back in June.

Miguel also added there was a “blurring of lines” between Disney and Reedy Creek, but that no laws were broken.

The special district, established in 1967, was created to allow Disney to essentially self-govern the Walt Disney World

The investigation was brought on by Governor Ron DeSantis in April of 2023, just months after the state altered their arrangement with Disney, putting the governor in charge of appointing members to the district. The name was also changed to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

In the initial investigation request, Ron DeSantis was adamant that the “involvement of Walt Disney World employees and agents” had illegally impacted the district’s actions.

DeSantis’ continuous and tumultuous political battle with the House of Mouse began back in March of 2022 when then CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Ever since, DeSantis has spearheaded a war between the state and the media giant, initially threatening to dissolve the special district altogether. However, that action would place high taxes on the surrounding residents of Orange County, who would then be responsible for funding public services like road repair, fire stations and law enforcement throughout Lake Buena Vista.

During the state run review, Orlando Sentinel claims that the district’s “governing statutes, rules, policies, procedures, internal controls, emails, property tax records, credit card statements and a legislative report on its operations” were all reviewed.

