A brand-new show and a Charles Shultz exhibit are among the offerings.

2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the debut of Charles Shultz’s beloved PEANUTS comic strip and Knott’s Berry Farm will be marking the occasion during their annual PEANUTS Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm’s annual PEANUTS Celebration kicks off February 8 but this time, the event has an extra focus celebrating PEANUTS’s 75th anniversary. Created by Charles Shultz, the PEANUTS comic strip first debuted on October 2, 1950.

At Calico's Town Hall, the new limited-time exhibit “The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz” will debut during the PEANUTS Celebration. Per Knott’s, “This exhibit explores Schulz's personal history and his role as the sole inspiration and artistic talent behind PEANUTS and its unique cast of characters. Follow along with Schulz's story, from his Minnesota roots to his life in California and the development of the characters that make up the unique world of PEANUTS.”

Another new offering will be the show “Let’s Celebrate,” performed on the Calico Mine Stage. This PEANUTS 75th Anniversary show features Snoopy, Charlie Brown and their friends joined by singers and dancers to “remind us why Peanuts is still beloved after 75 years!” Returning at night on the same stage will be Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert where the band The Jelly of the Month Club perform, joined by the Peanuts gang.

At the Bird Cage Theatre, Knott’s offers an experience teaching how to draw PEANUTS characters led by a Knott’s resident art teacher.

Franklin and Linus’s western-themed show, PEANUTS Cowboy Jamboree, is once again performed at Calico Park. Also in Ghost Town is Pigpen's Pig Pen, where Pig Pen and his pals host a special meetup at the Livery Stables with some animal friends.

The PEANUTS celebration runs weekends at Knott’s Berry Farm from February 8 through March 9.

