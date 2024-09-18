There’s New Menu Items in Town — Check Out The New Food and Beverage Options at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland quick service restaurant has completely overhauled their menu. Starting today, guests can enjoy a variety of new food and beverage options inspired by the American Southwest.
Tex Mex at The Magic Kingdom:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared a brand new foodie guide highlighting the delicious new items that arrived today at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe.
- Located near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Frontierland eatery is serving up a grand selection of Tex Mex inspired indulgences as well as a brand new “create-your-own” menu concept.
- These tasty creations allow guests to build their own entrees, including a choice of base and protein. Guests will also be given the opportunity to double their choice of meat at an extra cost.
- Additionally, the establishment has introduced several new entrees, sides, and desserts.
- Fans of Pecos Bill will also be glad to know that menu favorites like the Cilantro-Lime Rice and Strawberry Limeade Slushy are still available.
- Let’s saddle on up and check out the amazing new food items that just rode into town.
Create-Your-Own
Bowl Base:
- Steam Tamale – Green chili and cheese tamale with pinto beans, queso fresco, and pico de gallo.
- Nacho Bowl – House-made corn tortilla chips served with pinto beans, chipotle queso, and pico de gallo.
- Rice Bowl – Cilantro-lime rice accompanied by pinto beans, cowboy caviar, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
- Southwest Caesar Salad – Romaine lettuce with creamy salsa verde dressing, pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips
Protein:
- Citrus-Chipotle Chicken
- Green Chili Pork
- Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef
Entrees:
Double Chili con Queso Burger: Two flame-broiled all-beef patties topped with Chili con Carne, chipotle queso, and corn chips served with barbecue-cheddar seasoned fries.
Grilled Masa Flatbread (Plant Based): Grilled corn flatbread topped with sweet potatoes, stewed pinto beans, plant-based pepper jack “cheese,” shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and plant-based lime crema. A choice of protein is available to add-on.
Kids’ Meals
(All Kids’ Meals are served with apple slices, a Cuties Mandarin, and one small low-fat milk or small DASANI bottled water.)
- Chicken Rice Bowl
- Cheeseburger
- Nacho Bowl with Citrus-Chipotle Chicken or Coca-Cola Cherry-braised Beef.
Sides
- Barbecue-Cheddar Seasoned Fries
- Charros Beans – Stewed pinto beans topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.
- Cilantro-Lime Rice (Plant Based)
Desserts
- Mexican Chocolate and Horchata Verrine
- Sweet Corn Mousse with white chocolate and raspberry powder
- Mini Churros with Chocolate Sauce
Beverages
- Strawberry Limeade Slushy (Non-alcoholic)
