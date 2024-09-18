There’s New Menu Items in Town — Check Out The New Food and Beverage Options at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland quick service restaurant has completely overhauled their menu. Starting today, guests can enjoy a variety of new food and beverage options inspired by the American Southwest.

Tex Mex at The Magic Kingdom:

  • Disney Parks Blog has shared a brand new foodie guide highlighting the delicious new items that arrived today at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe.
  • Located near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Frontierland eatery is serving up a grand selection of Tex Mex inspired indulgences as well as a brand new “create-your-own” menu concept.
  • These tasty creations allow guests to build their own entrees, including a choice of base and protein. Guests will also be given the opportunity to double their choice of meat at an extra cost.
  • Additionally, the establishment has introduced several new entrees, sides, and desserts.
  • Fans of Pecos Bill will also be glad to know that menu favorites like the Cilantro-Lime Rice and Strawberry Limeade Slushy are still available.
  • Let’s saddle on up and check out the amazing new food items that just rode into town.

Create-Your-Own

Bowl Base:

  • Steam Tamale – Green chili and cheese tamale with pinto beans, queso fresco, and pico de gallo.
  • Nacho Bowl – House-made corn tortilla chips served with pinto beans, chipotle queso, and pico de gallo.
  • Rice Bowl – Cilantro-lime rice accompanied by pinto beans, cowboy caviar, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
  • Southwest Caesar Salad – Romaine lettuce with creamy salsa verde dressing, pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips

Protein:

  • Citrus-Chipotle Chicken
  • Green Chili Pork
  • Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef

Entrees:

Double Chili con Queso Burger: Two flame-broiled all-beef patties topped with Chili con Carne, chipotle queso, and corn chips served with barbecue-cheddar seasoned fries.

Grilled Masa Flatbread (Plant Based):  Grilled corn flatbread topped with sweet potatoes, stewed pinto beans, plant-based pepper jack “cheese,” shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and plant-based lime crema. A choice of protein is available to add-on.

Kids’ Meals

(All Kids’ Meals are served with apple slices, a Cuties Mandarin, and one small low-fat milk or small DASANI bottled water.)

  • Chicken Rice Bowl
  • Cheeseburger
  • Nacho Bowl with Citrus-Chipotle Chicken or Coca-Cola Cherry-braised Beef.

Sides

  • Barbecue-Cheddar Seasoned Fries
  • Charros Beans – Stewed pinto beans topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.
  • Cilantro-Lime Rice (Plant Based)

Desserts

  • Mexican Chocolate and Horchata Verrine
  • Sweet Corn Mousse with white chocolate and raspberry powder
  • Mini Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Beverages

  • Strawberry Limeade Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

