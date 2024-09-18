There’s New Menu Items in Town — Check Out The New Food and Beverage Options at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland quick service restaurant has completely overhauled their menu. Starting today, guests can enjoy a variety of new food and beverage options inspired by the American Southwest.

Tex Mex at The Magic Kingdom:

Located near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

These tasty creations allow guests to build their own entrees, including a choice of base and protein. Guests will also be given the opportunity to double their choice of meat at an extra cost.

Additionally, the establishment has introduced several new entrees, sides, and desserts.

Fans of Pecos Bill will also be glad to know that menu favorites like the Cilantro-Lime Rice and Strawberry Limeade Slushy are still available.

Let’s saddle on up and check out the amazing new food items that just rode into town.

Create-Your-Own

Bowl Base:

Steam Tamale – Green chili and cheese tamale with pinto beans, queso fresco, and pico de gallo.

Nacho Bowl – House-made corn tortilla chips served with pinto beans, chipotle queso, and pico de gallo.

Rice Bowl – Cilantro-lime rice accompanied by pinto beans, cowboy caviar, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.

Southwest Caesar Salad – Romaine lettuce with creamy salsa verde dressing, pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips

Protein:

Citrus-Chipotle Chicken

Green Chili Pork

Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef

Entrees:

Double Chili con Queso Burger: Two flame-broiled all-beef patties topped with Chili con Carne, chipotle queso, and corn chips served with barbecue-cheddar seasoned fries.

Grilled Masa Flatbread (Plant Based): Grilled corn flatbread topped with sweet potatoes, stewed pinto beans, plant-based pepper jack “cheese,” shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and plant-based lime crema. A choice of protein is available to add-on.

Kids’ Meals

(All Kids’ Meals are served with apple slices, a Cuties Mandarin, and one small low-fat milk or small DASANI bottled water.)

Chicken Rice Bowl

Cheeseburger

Nacho Bowl with Citrus-Chipotle Chicken or Coca-Cola Cherry-braised Beef.

Sides

Barbecue-Cheddar Seasoned Fries

Charros Beans – Stewed pinto beans topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Cilantro-Lime Rice (Plant Based)

Desserts

Mexican Chocolate and Horchata Verrine

Sweet Corn Mousse with white chocolate and raspberry powder

Mini Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Beverages

Strawberry Limeade Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

